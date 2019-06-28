The Wisconsin Assembly and Senate both signed off on a spending plan for 2019-21 this week, sending the Legislature's version of the budget to Gov. Tony Evers' desk.
Cap Times political reporter Briana Reilly joined Jessie this week to break down how the budget came together, how it differs from what Evers proposed in February and what his options are for approving, rejecting or modifying it.
You can read other Cap Times stories about the state budget here:
Wisconsin budget plan on its way to Gov. Tony Evers after clearing state Senate
Sen. Chris Kapenga says 'Tesla provision' didn't secure his support of Wisconsin budget
'Missed opportunities' vs. 'within our means': Wisconsin Assembly sends budget to Senate
Wisconsin Assembly Republicans attempt to make budget 'line-item-veto-proof' with amendment
Tony Evers releases budget; automatic voter registration, gas tax hike, minimum wage bump included
Be sure to check out other Cap Times podcasts, including The Corner Table, Madsplainers, The Cost of Opportunity and Cap Times Talks.