CAPITOL (copy)

The Senate Chambers at the State Capitol in Madison, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018. PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER

 MICHELLE STOCKER

The Wisconsin Assembly and Senate both signed off on a spending plan for 2019-21 this week, sending the Legislature's version of the budget to Gov. Tony Evers' desk.

Cap Times political reporter Briana Reilly joined Jessie this week to break down how the budget came together, how it differs from what Evers proposed in February and what his options are for approving, rejecting or modifying it.

You can read other Cap Times stories about the state budget here:

Jessie Opoien covers state government and politics for the Capital Times. She joined the Cap Times in 2013 and has also covered Madison life, race relations, culture and music. She has also covered education and politics for the Oshkosh Northwestern.

