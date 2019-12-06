This week, the Cap Times published several stories by reporter Katelyn Ferral about the completion of a sweeping investigation into how the Wisconsin National Guard handles allegations of sexual assault and harassment among its ranks — a review that will soon be made public and could trigger major changes within the Guard.
Ferral joined Wedge Issues host Jessie Opoien to share the latest news and what might come next.
