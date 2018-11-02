Days ahead of the election, Wisconsin's governor race is locked in a dead heat between Gov. Scott Walker and challenger Tony Evers. The attorney general race has tightened, with Attorney General Brad Schimel up two points over challenger Josh Kaul. Meanwhile, in the race for the U.S. Senate, Sen. Tammy Baldwin is up 11 points over state Sen. Leah Vukmir.
On the last episode of Wedge Issues before Election Day, WisPolitics reporter Briana Reilly joins Jessie Opoien to talk about those numbers — from the latest Marquette University Law School poll — and what they're watching in the days before Nov. 6.
