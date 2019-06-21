State Sen. Patrick Testin (copy)

State Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, speaks at the "It's Hemp, It's Fine" hemp/CBD event at Monona Terrace Convention Center in Madison, Wis., on April 7, 2019.

 COBURN DUKEHART

This week on Wedge Issues, two Marinette High School alumni sit down to talk about how one of them became a state senator representing Wisconsin's 24th district.

Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, talked with Wedge Issues host Jessie Opoien about what drew him to politics — and to the Republican Party, specifically. Testin highlighted a few pieces of legislation he's working on and shared how his views on hemp legalization and medical marijuana have changed over time. He also shared a few stories about the jobs he's worked over the years and the jobs he's shadowed in his district, and how those experiences have shaped his belief in the dignity of work.

You can read other Cap Times stories about Testin here:

Jessie Opoien covers state government and politics for the Capital Times. She joined the Cap Times in 2013 and has also covered Madison life, race relations, culture and music. She has also covered education and politics for the Oshkosh Northwestern.

