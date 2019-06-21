This week on Wedge Issues, two Marinette High School alumni sit down to talk about how one of them became a state senator representing Wisconsin's 24th district.
Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, talked with Wedge Issues host Jessie Opoien about what drew him to politics — and to the Republican Party, specifically. Testin highlighted a few pieces of legislation he's working on and shared how his views on hemp legalization and medical marijuana have changed over time. He also shared a few stories about the jobs he's worked over the years and the jobs he's shadowed in his district, and how those experiences have shaped his belief in the dignity of work.
