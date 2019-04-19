Try 3 months for $3
CAP TIMES IDEA FEST SATURDAY

State Rep. David Bowen, D-Milwaukee, participates in the panel "What's the Next Step to Fix Juvenile Justice in Wisconsin?" held at Tripp Commons at the Cap Times Idea Fest.

State Rep. David Bowen, D-Milwaukee, learned as a young activist how gratifying it can be to push for change in government and politics. 

Bowen, 32, worked for the Milwaukee youth organization Urban Underground before he was elected to the Milwaukee County Board in 2012. Two years later, he was elected to the state Assembly, where he continues to serve.

Bowen, currently vice chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, was the second candidate to announce that he will run to serve as the party's chair in 2019. He is joined on the ticket by Sauk County Democratic Party Chair Tammy Wood and UW-Madison Student Alicia Lorta.

Bowen joined Wedge Issues host Jessie Opoien to talk about what the party has done well, what he'd like to change and why Wisconsin will be important in 2020.

