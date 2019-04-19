State Rep. David Bowen, D-Milwaukee, learned as a young activist how gratifying it can be to push for change in government and politics.
Bowen, 32, worked for the Milwaukee youth organization Urban Underground before he was elected to the Milwaukee County Board in 2012. Two years later, he was elected to the state Assembly, where he continues to serve.
Bowen, currently vice chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, was the second candidate to announce that he will run to serve as the party's chair in 2019. He is joined on the ticket by Sauk County Democratic Party Chair Tammy Wood and UW-Madison Student Alicia Lorta.
Bowen joined Wedge Issues host Jessie Opoien to talk about what the party has done well, what he'd like to change and why Wisconsin will be important in 2020.
You can read previous Cap Times coverage of Bowen here:
Evers, Barnes join Legislative Black Caucus to kick off Black History Month
Live from Cap Times Idea Fest: Fixing juvenile justice in Wisconsin
Billionaire Tom Steyer visits UW-Madison to counter Kochs, organize young voters
Wisconsin Assembly unanimously passes bill overhauling juvenile corrections system
Caucus addresses disparities with State of Black and Brown Wisconsin
Subscribe to Wedge Issues on iTunes, Stitcher, or anywhere else you find podcasts. The RSS feed is here.
Be sure to check out other Cap Times podcasts, including The Corner Table, Madsplainers, The Cost of Opportunity and Cap Times Talks.