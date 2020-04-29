Wedge Issues: Stacey Abrams on voting rights, Wisconsin and the vice presidency

Stacey Abrams says she’s not campaigning to be Joe Biden’s vice president — but, if you ask her if she’d take the job, she won’t shy away from sharing her qualifications.
The former Georgia House Minority Leader and and 2018 gubernatorial candidate joins Wedge Issues host and Cap Times opinion editor Jessie Opoien this week, along with Cap Times politics reporter Briana Reilly, to discuss her voting rights group, Fair Fight, and what she thinks the rest of the country can learn from Wisconsin’s spring election. Abrams also discussed her Madison roots and, of course, the presidential election.
You can read Reilly's story about the interview here.
