Wedge Issues: Sharing the table with Francesca Hong

Francesca Hong is a restaurateur, a mom, an activist and (with relative certainty) the next representative of Wisconsin's 76th Assembly District. She joined Wedge Issues host and Cap Times opinion editor Jessie Opoien to talk about her priorities in office, what drove her to run, what it means to be the first Asian American in the Wisconsin Legislature, and so much more (including, of course, her favorite Wisconsin beers and cheeses).
