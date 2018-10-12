Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is trying to do something only one Wisconsin governor has done before: win re-election to a third four-year term.
Walker is fending off a challenge from state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers amid talk of a "blue wave" sweeping the country. The biggest barrier between himself and a victory on Nov. 6, he says, may end up being complacency among Republican voters — so he's been sounding the alarm for months in hopes of awakening and energizing his base.
After visiting with voters in the tailgate lots outside Lambeau Field on the Green Bay Packers' Sept. 30 game against the Buffalo Bills, Walker talked with Cap Times reporter Jessie Opoien about how he hopes his time as governor will be defined, why he says a third term would be his last and which Star Wars movie is his favorite. And yes, they talked about the ham sandwiches he's eaten nearly every day for lunch for the last 25 years.
