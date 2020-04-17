You are the owner of this article.
Wedge Issues: Sarah Kendzior on Donald Trump and 'Hiding in Plain Sight'
exclusive top story

Wedge Issues: Sarah Kendzior on Donald Trump and 'Hiding in Plain Sight'

Sarah Kendzior — the New York Times bestselling author of "The View from Flyover Country" doesn’t hold back in her assessment of the Trump administration: "We do not have a government; we have a transnational crime syndicate masquerading as a government."

In her new book, "Hiding in Plain Sight: The Invention of Donald Trump and the Erosion of America," she details Trump’s rise to power dating back to the 1980s. She was supposed to come to Madison to promote her book this month, but no one’s doing much traveling these days — so we chatted about the book with each other from our own homes.

Jessie Opoien

Jessie Opoien covers state government and politics for the Capital Times.

