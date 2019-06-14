State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski is really fired up economic empowerment, financial literacy and fiscal responsibility.
That's a good thing, since not only did she lead the effort to prevent Wisconsin's state treasurer office from being eliminated, she also ran for — and won — the seat in 2018.
Since her election, she's prioritized restoring responsibilities that have been stripped from the office, fighting the burden of student loan debt and preparing Wisconsinites for retirement.
Godlewski talked about all of that and more with Wedge Issues host Jessie Opoien this week.
