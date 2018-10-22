Wisconsin Democrats and Republicans alike have their eyes on the state's 17th Senate District, where Democrat Kriss Marion is challenging state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green.
Marion, a farmer and LaFayette county supervisor, owns Circle M Market Farm in Blanchardville, which she runs with her husband. She has been active in the effort to allow home bakers in Wisconsin to sell their goods without a food processing plant license.
Marklein, a former state representative since 2010, was elected to the seat in 2014 after Republican Rep. Dale Schultz retired. He serves on the Legislature's budget-writing committee and is a certified public accountant who grew up on a dairy farm in Spring Green.
The race was a top target for Democrats in 2014, but Marklein won by 10 points. The district includes all of Grant, Lafayette, Juneau and Richland counties and parts of Iowa, Sauk, Green, Monroe and Vernon counties. It was last represented by a Democrat in 1978, and not since 1854 before that.
Last month, both candidates joined local officials and county highway commissioners for a bus tour of problematic roads and bridges in the district. Cap Times reporter Katelyn Ferral went along for the ride.
Ferral joined Jessie Opoien this week to share what she learned from the trip about the role transportation issues could play in the race.
You can read Ferral's story about the bus ride here:
