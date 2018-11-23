Shortly after Democrat Tony Evers was elected Wisconsin's next governor, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty released a statement announcing that the conservative law firm and think tank "stands ready to fight."
"In Wisconsin, we now face an executive that will be hostile to the principles of individual freedom, limited government, free markets and civil society to which we have dedicated ourselves," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg wrote. "If we have to fight to defend school choice, worker freedom, free speech and control of the administrative state, so be it. We’re ready."
Esenberg founded WILL in 2011, in part because he saw a need for an organized legal effort to defend conservative and libertarian causes. The organization has grown since then, and now includes research and advocacy arms.
Esenberg joined Cap Times reporter Jessie Opoien a few weeks ago to talk about the growth of WILL, the organization's future and which movie he says has an answer for everything.
