This week, the Cap Times published “Failure to Protect,” a four-part investigation by reporter Katelyn Ferral into the Wisconsin Army National Guard and its treatment of soldiers who are sexually abused in its service. The series is centered on 1st Lt. Megan Plunkett, a soldier who says she was sexually assaulted by three different Guard colleagues over the course of three years.
Ferral joined Wedge Issues host Jessie Opoien this week to talk about her work on the investigation.
You can read the series here:
‘It was rape:' Wisconsin Army National Guard officer Megan Plunkett says she was retaliated against, disciplined for reporting sexual assaults
‘The four horsemen:’ Wisconsin National Guard’s own investigation describes a culture of sexual misconduct, cites four men who ‘preyed’ on female soldiers
‘Cancer in the culture:' Military sexual trauma is ‘getting worse, not better,’ offering limited justice to survivors
Final punishment: As Wisconsin National Guard officer Megan Plunkett took steps to leave the Guard after she said she was sexually assaulted three times, officials tried to revoke her benefits
