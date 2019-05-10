Try 3 months for $3
BUILDINGS (copy)

Wisconsin Army National Guard Armory at 1420 Wright St. in Madison, on Monday, March 25, 2019. PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER

 MICHELLE STOCKER

This week, the Cap Times published “Failure to Protect,” a four-part investigation by reporter Katelyn Ferral into the Wisconsin Army National Guard and its treatment of soldiers who are sexually abused in its service. The series is centered on 1st Lt. Megan Plunkett, a soldier who says she was sexually assaulted by three different Guard colleagues over the course of three years.

Ferral joined Wedge Issues host Jessie Opoien this week to talk about her work on the investigation.

You can read the series here:

Subscribe to Wedge Issues on iTunes, Stitcher, or anywhere else you find podcasts. The RSS feed is here.

Be sure to check out other Cap Times podcasts, including The Corner Table, MadsplainersThe Cost of Opportunity and Cap Times Talks

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Jessie Opoien covers state government and politics for the Capital Times. She joined the Cap Times in 2013 and has also covered Madison life, race relations, culture and music. She has also covered education and politics for the Oshkosh Northwestern.

Comments disabled.