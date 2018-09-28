The best advice Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch ever received is worth repeating here: "You can have it all. You just can't have it all at once."
Kleefisch shared that, along with her proudest accomplishments in office, her hopes and goals for a third term and how her battle with cancer has shaped her perspective on health care policy, during a wide-ranging conversation on this week's episode of Wedge Issues.
Kleefisch, 43, is seeking a third term in Wisconsin's executive branch alongside Gov. Scott Walker. She joined Cap Times reporter Jessie Opoien to talk about that campaign, and of course share some thoughts on her favorite Wisconsin destinations, beers and cheeses.
You can read recent Cap Times coverage of Rebecca Kleefisch here:
Subscribe to Wedge Issues on iTunes, Stitcher, or anywhere else you find podcasts. The RSS feed is here.
Be sure to check out other Cap Times podcasts, including The Corner Table, Madsplainers, The Cost of Opportunity and Cap Times Talks.