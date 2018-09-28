Try 1 month for 99¢

The best advice Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch ever received is worth repeating here: "You can have it all. You just can't have it all at once."

Kleefisch shared that, along with her proudest accomplishments in office, her hopes and goals for a third term and how her battle with cancer has shaped her perspective on health care policy, during a wide-ranging conversation on this week's episode of Wedge Issues.

Kleefisch, 43, is seeking a third term in Wisconsin's executive branch alongside Gov. Scott Walker. She joined Cap Times reporter Jessie Opoien to talk about that campaign, and of course share some thoughts on her favorite Wisconsin destinations, beers and cheeses. 

