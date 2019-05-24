Committee hearings on the state budget are well underway at the Capitol, as the Joint Finance Committee works through Gov. Tony Ever's proposed legislation. Soon up on the agenda: the proposed UW System budget, which would provide the system with an additional $95 in funding.
On today's episode, Jessie talks with the president of the UW System, Ray Cross, about what he hopes to see come out of the budget approval process.
Cross is a longtime leader and educator who has worked in higher education for over four decades. In his conversation with Jessie, he talks about what he does as UW System president, the time he spent serving in the Vietnam War, and why he thinks a college education is more important than it's ever been before.
