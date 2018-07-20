Randy Bryce — a union ironworker with a history of political activism in Wisconsin — rose to national prominence last year with a viral video issuing a challenge to House Speaker Paul Ryan: "You can come work the iron, and I'll go to D.C."
Bryce's background — Army veteran, cancer survivor and single father — gives him a perspective he says is missing from Congress.
"Right now I see that working people aren't represented in Congress the way that we should be, proportionally," Bryce said.
Since then, Ryan has announced he won't seek re-election, but the "Ironstache" campaign is still going strong, having raised more than $5 million since its launch. Bryce, 53, will face high school English teacher Cathy Myers on the Aug. 14 Democratic primary ballot. The winner's likely Republican opponent is attorney and University of Wisconsin regent Bryan Steil.
Bryce sat down with Cap Times political reporter Jessie Opoien to talk about his campaign for the 1st Congressional District, the story behind his iconic mustache and the best advice he's ever heard.
You can read the Cap Times' previous coverage of Myers' campaign here:
Paul Ryan dismisses retirement rumors, challengers use them to raise money
Fight for the 1st: Randy Bryce and Cathy Myers duke it out for a title shot against Paul Ryan
Randy Bryce, wearing Wisconsin-made work boots, is Mark Pocan's State of the Union guest
Paul Ryan's retirement creates opportunity, challenges for 1st District candidates
Cathy Myers, Randy Bryce focus on likely Republican opponent at state convention
Subscribe to Wedge Issues on iTunes, Stitcher, or anywhere else you find podcasts. The RSS feed is here.
Be sure to check out other Cap Times podcasts, including The Corner Table, Madsplainers, The Cost of Opportunity and Cap Times Talks.