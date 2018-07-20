Try 1 month for 99¢

Randy Bryce — a union ironworker with a history of political activism in Wisconsin — rose to national prominence last year with a viral video issuing a challenge to House Speaker Paul Ryan: "You can come work the iron, and I'll go to D.C."

Bryce's background — Army veteran, cancer survivor and single father — gives him a perspective he says is missing from Congress.  

"Right now I see that working people aren't represented in Congress the way that we should be, proportionally," Bryce said. 

Since then, Ryan has announced he won't seek re-election, but the "Ironstache" campaign is still going strong, having raised more than $5 million since its launch. Bryce, 53, will face high school English teacher Cathy Myers on the Aug. 14 Democratic primary ballot. The winner's likely Republican opponent is attorney and University of Wisconsin regent Bryan Steil.

Bryce sat down with Cap Times political reporter Jessie Opoien to talk about his campaign for the 1st Congressional District, the story behind his iconic mustache and the best advice he's ever heard. 

Jessie Opoien covers state government and politics for the Capital Times. She joined the Cap Times in 2013 and has also covered Madison life, race relations, culture and music. She has also covered education and politics for the Oshkosh Northwestern.

