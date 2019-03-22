After growing up in Madison, MoveOn senior adviser Ben Wikler had wanted for years to move his family from Washington, D.C., to his hometown. They finally made the move — to the house where he grew up — late last year, and just a few months later he decided to run for the open Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair position.
Wikler, 38, has been politically active most of his life, with experience ranging from interning for former U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold to helping start the Student Global Aids Campaign.
With Milwaukee County Supervisor Felesia Martin and Outagamie County Democratic Party chair Lee Snodgrass on his ticket, Wikler was the first candidate to enter the DPW race.
He talked with Wedge Issues host Jessie Opoien about his activism background, his goals for Wisconsin Democrats and the best foods to eat with cheddar cheese.
