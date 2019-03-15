Milwaukee will host the 2020 Democratic National Convention, solidifying Wisconsin's role as a battleground state four years after it propelled President Donald Trump to the White House.
The convention is scheduled for July 13-16, 2020, with most activities expected to be held at the new Fiserv Forum. It will be Wisconsin's first-ever major national party convention, and the DNC's first time in the Midwest since its 1996 Chicago convention.
"This choice is a statement of our values, and I'm thrilled Milwaukee will host the 2020 Democratic National Convention. The Democratic Party is the party of working people, and Milwaukee is a city of working people," said DNC chair Tom Perez in a statement. "We saw in this last election what we can accomplish when we come together, invest, and fight for working people, and that was proven right here in Wisconsin."
This week, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporters Molly Beck and Patrick Marley joined Cap Times reporter Jessie Opoien on Wedge Issues to discuss what it all means for the city of Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin.
