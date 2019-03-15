Try 3 months for $3
Democratic Convention Milwaukee (copy)

The Milwaukee Art Museum, on water front, and the city's downtown skyline is seen Dec. 13, 2017. The Democratic National Committee has selected Milwaukee to host the 2020 national convention. 

 Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel

Milwaukee will host the 2020 Democratic National Convention, solidifying Wisconsin's role as a battleground state four years after it propelled President Donald Trump to the White House.

The convention is scheduled for July 13-16, 2020, with most activities expected to be held at the new Fiserv Forum. It will be Wisconsin's first-ever major national party convention, and the DNC's first time in the Midwest since its 1996 Chicago convention.

"This choice is a statement of our values, and I'm thrilled Milwaukee will host the 2020 Democratic National Convention. The Democratic Party is the party of working people, and Milwaukee is a city of working people," said DNC chair Tom Perez in a statement. "We saw in this last election what we can accomplish when we come together, invest, and fight for working people, and that was proven right here in Wisconsin."

This week, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporters Molly Beck and Patrick Marley joined Cap Times reporter Jessie Opoien on Wedge Issues to discuss what it all means for the city of Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin.

You can read previous Cap Times coverage of the convention here:

Subscribe to Wedge Issues on iTunes, Stitcher, or anywhere else you find podcasts. The RSS feed is here.

Be sure to check out other Cap Times podcasts, including The Corner Table, MadsplainersThe Cost of Opportunity and Cap Times Talks

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Jessie Opoien covers state government and politics for the Capital Times. She joined the Cap Times in 2013 and has also covered Madison life, race relations, culture and music. She has also covered education and politics for the Oshkosh Northwestern.

Comments disabled.