Mike McCabe says governors should be "servants, not masters." That's part of the reason why voters will only see him wearing blue jeans. 

"Why is it assumed that it's wrong for an elected representative of the people to dress the way regular people dress?" McCabe asked.

McCabe, 58, also said he wears blue jeans — and would govern in them, if elected — because he grew up on a farm in Clark County. On this week's episode of Wedge Issues, he shares how that upbringing shaped his campaign for governor.

The former head of the campaign finance watchdog Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, McCabe founded the nonprofit group Blue Jean Nation in 2015 with the goal of restructuring the priorities of the country's political parties. He ran as a Democrat against now-Congressman Mark Pocan for the state Assembly in 1998, but also worked for three Republican legislators.

McCabe sat down with Cap Times political reporter Jessie Opoien to talk about his campaign, his favorite brand of blue jeans and why he set contribution limits for his donors that are lower than the law requires.

