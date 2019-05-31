Mark Pocan (copy)

Congressman Mark Pocan

 BEN BREWER

In his six-and-a-half years in Congress, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan has watched — and helped — the House's progressive caucus grow. With a Democratic majority in the House, Pocan's role as Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair puts him front and center on everything from policy debates to the question of whether to start an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Pocan joined Wedge Issues host Jessie Opoien to talk about those issues, along with the important questions about his favorite Wisconsin beers and cheeses.

You can read recent Cap Times coverage of Pocan here:

Jessie Opoien covers state government and politics for the Capital Times. She joined the Cap Times in 2013 and has also covered Madison life, race relations, culture and music. She has also covered education and politics for the Oshkosh Northwestern.

