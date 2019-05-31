In his six-and-a-half years in Congress, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan has watched — and helped — the House's progressive caucus grow. With a Democratic majority in the House, Pocan's role as Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair puts him front and center on everything from policy debates to the question of whether to start an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Pocan joined Wedge Issues host Jessie Opoien to talk about those issues, along with the important questions about his favorite Wisconsin beers and cheeses.
You can read recent Cap Times coverage of Pocan here:
Mark Pocan urges Congress to begin impeachment inquiry into President Trump
Federal lawmakers seek more accountability with sexual assault allegations in Wisconsin National Guard
Wisconsin joins multi-state lawsuit challenging Trump national emergency
Youth Climate Strike brings hundreds of students to the state Capitol
Mark Pocan threatens to sue ICE for additional records related to Wisconsin arrests
Subscribe to Wedge Issues on iTunes, Stitcher, or anywhere else you find podcasts. The RSS feed is here.
Be sure to check out other Cap Times podcasts, including The Corner Table, Madsplainers, The Cost of Opportunity and Cap Times Talks.