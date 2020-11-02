Wedge Issues: Mandela Barnes: There's 'so much on the line' on Election Day

"If you are casting your ballot in the 2020 election, remember that there's so much on the line," Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes tells Wedge Issues host Jessie Opoien in an interview a few days before Election Day. Barnes makes the case for the Biden-Harris ticket and discusses Wisconsin's approaches to COVID-19, racial disparities and climate change.

