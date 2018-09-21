Try 1 month for 99¢

Mandela Barnes is prepared to be an ambassador for millennials in Wisconsin politics. The Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor has even promised to take his running mate, gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers — age 66 — out for avocado toast and smoothies. 

Barnes, 31, was born in Wisconsin's most incarcerated zip code, and credits the opportunities he was given through family support and education with his success in life. A former state representative, Barnes said he's running to help bring opportunity to every Wisconsinite, no matter their zip code. 

Barnes talked with Cap Times political reporter Jessie Opoien about how he got his start in politics, what he learned from electoral defeat and the time he took his grandmother to an LL Cool J concert. 

