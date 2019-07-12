Lizz

Lizz Winstead, shown above speaking at a political convention in California in 2016, is a satirist and activist who co-founded The Daily Show and Air America Radio.

 GAGE SKIDMORE via Flickr

The satirist Lizz Winstead's resume is no joke: She's the co-founder and former head writer for "The Daily Show," and also co-founded Air America Radio. 

These days, she's also flexing her muscles as an activist. Winstead is the co-founder of the Abortion Activist Front, a group that strives to support abortion providers and promote the work of reproductive rights activists around the U.S. The group is currently on tour, with stops in Madison and Milwaukee slated for next week.

On today's episode of Wedge Issues — the state and politics podcast produced by the Cap Times — opinions editor Jessie Opoien talks with Winstead about what will happen at Abortion AF tour stops, the role of satire in the battle over reproductive rights, and how activists on the right have shaped the way people talk about abortion.

You can read additional Cap Times coverage of Winstead and Abortion Access Front here:

