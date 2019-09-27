This week on Wedge Issues, we're bringing you the event that kicked off this year's Cap Times Idea Fest: Jessie Opoien's interview with Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez.
Perez flew to Madison from Houston, Texas right after the Democratic presidential debate on Sept. 12, and after grabbing a quick bite to eat on the Memorial Union terrace, joined Jessie on the stage of Shannon Hall for a conversation about the state of the Democratic Party and the 2020 race. In their extensive talk, Perez discussed his own ties to Wisconsin, his party's ground game in the state, his thoughts on the crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates, and his feelings on socialism becoming a growing theme in political discourse on the left.
And, of course, there's the ultimate question: What is Tom Perez's favorite Wisconsin beer, and Wisconsin cheese?
For more Idea Fest coverage, be sure to subscribe to Live from Cap Times Idea Fest.
