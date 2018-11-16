Try 1 month for 99¢
Wedge Issues Podcast 2018 Midterm Election (copy)
Maggie Gau, left, moderator Jessie Opoien, center, and Brian Reisinger discuss the 2018 midterm election results live on the podcast Wedge Issues.

 PHOTO BY LAUREN JUSTICE

Welcome to the first-ever live episode of Wedge Issues!

OK, it's not live anymore, but it was live when we did it on Wednesday — and if you missed it then, you can listen now. 

Maggie Gau, campaign manager and newly-appointed chief of staff to Gov.-elect Tony Evers, and Brian Reisinger, a senior adviser to Gov. Scott Walker's campaign and vice president at Platform Communications, joined Cap Times reporter Jessie Opoien this week to talk about the gubernatorial election.

Gau and Reisinger gave honest assessments of what the campaigns did well, what they might have done differently and why they think the election turned out the way it did. And, in the Wedge Issues tradition, they shared their favorite Wisconsin beers and cheeses. 

You can read recent Cap Times election coverage here:

