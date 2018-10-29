Try 1 month for 99¢
Election 2018 Trump (copy)
Buy Now

Republican U.S. Senate candidate and state Sen. Leah Vukmir and House Speaker Paul Ryan make "W" hand signs during a rally on Wednesday in Mosinee ahead of President Donald Trump's appearance.

 Mike Roemer, Associated Press

State Sen. Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield, describes herself as a "mom with a cause." In her bid to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Vukmir is looking to take her cause to Washington.

A registered nurse, Vukmir was first elected to the state Assembly in 2002 and to the state Senate in 2010, where she served as assistant majority leader. 

The race between Vukmir and Baldwin has focused heavily on health care and veterans' issues, and Vukmir discussed both during her conversation with Cap Times reporter Jessie Opoien. Throughout the race, Vukmir has attacked Baldwin for her role in the opioid overprescription scandal at the Tomah VA Medical Center, while Baldwin has targeted Vukmir for her opposition to the Affordable Care Act and other health care votes she has taken.

Vukmir also shared her policy goals, the lessons she's learned from her political mentors and the best concert she ever attended.

You can read previous Cap Times coverage of Vukmir's campaign here:

Subscribe to Wedge Issues on iTunes, Stitcher, or anywhere else you find podcasts. The RSS feed is here.

Be sure to check out other Cap Times podcasts, including The Corner Table, MadsplainersThe Cost of Opportunity and Cap Times Talks

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Jessie Opoien covers state government and politics for the Capital Times. She joined the Cap Times in 2013 and has also covered Madison life, race relations, culture and music. She has also covered education and politics for the Oshkosh Northwestern.

Comments disabled.