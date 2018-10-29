State Sen. Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield, describes herself as a "mom with a cause." In her bid to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Vukmir is looking to take her cause to Washington.
A registered nurse, Vukmir was first elected to the state Assembly in 2002 and to the state Senate in 2010, where she served as assistant majority leader.
The race between Vukmir and Baldwin has focused heavily on health care and veterans' issues, and Vukmir discussed both during her conversation with Cap Times reporter Jessie Opoien. Throughout the race, Vukmir has attacked Baldwin for her role in the opioid overprescription scandal at the Tomah VA Medical Center, while Baldwin has targeted Vukmir for her opposition to the Affordable Care Act and other health care votes she has taken.
Vukmir also shared her policy goals, the lessons she's learned from her political mentors and the best concert she ever attended.
