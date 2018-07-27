State Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, D-Alma, has always done things a little bit differently.
She worked her way through college, despite her father's refusal to sign her financial aid papers. She earned degrees in public health and health services research, became a college professor, then left academia to start a dairy farm. And in 2006, she defeated an incumbent Republican lawmaker in her first campaign for the state Senate.
Vinehout, 60, is one of eight Democrats running for governor in Wisconsin. She won 4 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary in the 2012 recall election against Gov. Scott Walker, and briefly considered another bid in 2014.
Vinehout sat down with Cap Times political reporter Jessie Opoien to talk about her campaign, her passion for health care, her positions on gun regulations and abortion access, her love of hunting and the time she lip-synced and danced to Pat Benatar's "All Fired Up" at the Democratic Party of Wisconsin's state convention.
