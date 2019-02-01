Try 1 month for 99¢
Kalan Haywood
Photo courtesy Kalan Haywood campaign

Rep. Kalan Haywood, D-Milwaukee, first had an inkling he'd like to run for office when he was eight years old and he saw Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett at a groundbreaking event for his family's real estate business. 

Just 11 years later, Haywood, 19, was sworn in to represent Wisconsin's 16th Assembly District — making him the youngest lawmaker in the state and, likely, the country.

Haywood wasn't interested in being told to wait his turn, he said on this week's episode Wedge Issues. He believes there's something to be learned from everyone, no matter their age.

Haywood joined Cap Times reporter Jessie Opoien to talk about his goals as a legislator, his favorite shows to binge on Netflix and how he prepared himself to run for the Legislature. 

