Josh Kaul, an attorney who successfully challenged Wisconsin voting laws and the son of former attorney general Peg Lautenschlager, launched a challenge against Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel last year.
Kaul is an attorney with Perkins Coie in Madison, where he focuses on voting rights and election law. Perkins Coie represents the Democratic National Committee and its candidates. Prior to joining Perkins Coie, Kaul served as a federal prosecutor in Baltimore and as an attorney in Washington, D.C.
He joined Cap Times reporter Katelyn Ferral to discuss his campaign, his career and of course, his favorite Wisconsin beer and cheese.
