Try 1 month for 99¢
SENATE (copy)

Sen. Jennifer Shilling in the Senate chambers at the State Capitol in Madison, on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER

 PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER

Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, is in her fourth year leading Democrats in the state Senate — and her first year leading Democrats with an ally in the governor's office. 

Shilling is also a "bus stop mom" with a minivan who listens to the Hamilton soundtrack to get psyched for legislating and appreciates a good Wisconsin supper club. 

She joined Cap Times reporter Jessie Opoien on Wedge Issues to talk about the "arranged marriage" between Democrats and Republicans and her favorite things to do in the 32nd Senate District. 

You can read previous Cap Times coverage of Shilling here:

Subscribe to Wedge Issues on iTunes, Stitcher, or anywhere else you find podcasts. The RSS feed is here.

Be sure to check out other Cap Times podcasts, including The Corner Table, MadsplainersThe Cost of Opportunity and Cap Times Talks

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Jessie Opoien covers state government and politics for the Capital Times. She joined the Cap Times in 2013 and has also covered Madison life, race relations, culture and music. She has also covered education and politics for the Oshkosh Northwestern.

Comments disabled.