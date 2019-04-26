Before joining the Wisconsin Policy Forum as its research director in 2018, Jason Stein reported on the state Capitol for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and, before that, for the Wisconsin State Journal.
Through the Wisconsin Policy Forum, Stein dives deep into state and local government issues like the state budget, tax policy and Wisconsin's economy. He joined Wedge Issues host Jessie Opoien this week to discuss a few of those areas, including a new report on the strength of the state's unemployment fund.
You can read previous Cap Times coverage of the Wisconsin Policy Forum here:
Wisconsin think tank launches online database of state educational data
Wisconsin's dueling tax cut plans: where are we now and how much does each really cost?
Report: Wisconsin voters approved more than $2 billion in local school spending in 2018
Transforming taxes: Republican lawmakers want to change the way Wisconsin taxes its residents
Subscribe to Wedge Issues on iTunes, Stitcher, or anywhere else you find podcasts. The RSS feed is here.
Be sure to check out other Cap Times podcasts, including The Corner Table, Madsplainers, The Cost of Opportunity and Cap Times Talks.