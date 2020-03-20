Wedge Issues: How is Wisconsin responding to the coronavirus outbreak?

Cap Times state government reporter Briana Reilly and opinion editor Jessie Opoien have been keeping an eye on the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak. They talk this week (from separate locations) about what's known so far, and what they're watching for in the days to come.

You can read more Cap Times coverage of the coronavirus in Wisconsin here.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.