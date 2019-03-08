What does soccer have to do with politics? Turns out, quite a bit.
Cap Times reporter and Wedge Issues host Jessie Opoien really wanted to meet Mingo, the plastic flamingo mascot for Madison's first professional soccer team, Forward Madison FC — so she started talking with some of the people involved with the team.
After chatting with managing director Peter Wilt and social media producer Jason Klein, she learned that launching a new team is a lot like running a political campaign. Tune in this week to hear how Forward Madison is working to build a community of supporters in Madison and beyond.
