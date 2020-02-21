Wedge Issues: How did Wisconsin get so polarized, and what does journalism have to do with it?

University of Wisconsin journalism professor Mike Wagner joins Wedge Issues host Jessie Opoien this week to talk about his work with the Center for Communication and Civic Renewal — an effort to understand what's made Wisconsin so polarized and how some of those fractures might be repaired.
Jessie Opoien covers state government and politics for the Capital Times.
Jessie Opoien | The Capital Times
Jessie Opoien is the Capital Times' opinion editor. She joined the Cap Times in 2013, covering state government and politics for the bulk of her time as a reporter. She has also covered music, culture and education in Madison and Oshkosh.
