Wedge Issues: How did Wisconsin get so polarized, and what does journalism have to do with it?

University of Wisconsin journalism professor Mike Wagner joins Wedge Issues host Jessie Opoien this week to talk about his work with the Center for Communication and Civic Renewal — an effort to understand what's made Wisconsin so polarized and how some of those fractures might be repaired.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.