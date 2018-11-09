You may have heard there was an election on Tuesday.
Democratic state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers defeated Republican Gov. Scott Walker by 1.16 percentage points, according to unofficial totals. For the first time in nearly four decades, Wisconsin Democrats swept elections for every partisan constitutional office on the ballot. But Republicans maintained strong majorities in the Legislature, setting leaders in the Capitol for years of friction and, perhaps, compromise.
Cap Times news editor Jason Joyce joined Jessie Opoien this week to talk about how she covered election night, what stood out from the results and what to watch for in Madison in the coming weeks.
Listen to this week's episode for a promo code that will get you free admission to a special live recording of Wedge Issues on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 7-8 p.m. at Brocach on the Capitol Square. Our guests are Evers campaign manager Maggie Gau and Walker campaign senior adviser Brian Reisinger.
Seating will be limited, so don't delay your purchase. Complimentary light snacks will be served for guests and a cash bar will be available.
