Wedge Issues: 'Holy balls!' It's Wausau Mayor-elect Katie Rosenberg

April 7 was a big night for Katie Rosenberg. Not only was she elected mayor of Wausau, she also went viral on Twitter with her response to the news: "HOLY BALLS." At 36, Rosenberg is the second woman and the youngest woman ever to serve as mayor of the town where she grew up. Rosenberg joined Wedge Issues host and Cap Times opinion editor Jessie Opoien to discuss her campaign, her plans for the city, what she loves about Wausau and, of course, the tweet.
