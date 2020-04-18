Wedge Issues: 'Holy balls!' It's Wausau Mayor-elect Katie Rosenberg

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

April 7 was a big night for Katie Rosenberg. Not only was she elected mayor of Wausau, she also went viral on Twitter with her response to the news: "HOLY BALLS." At 36, Rosenberg is the second woman and the youngest woman ever to serve as mayor of the town where she grew up. Rosenberg joined Wedge Issues host and Cap Times opinion editor Jessie Opoien to discuss her campaign, her plans for the city, what she loves about Wausau and, of course, the tweet.