This week, Wedge Issues takes a trip through the Cap Times archives to revisit Jessie Opoien's 2017 interview with U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat who is now seeking her party's nomination for president.
At the time, Klobuchar was coy about her future plans, but she readily discussed her belief that thee road to the presidency will run through the Midwest.
Klobuchar also talked about her approach to bipartisanship and why she believes the Democratic message failed to resonate in 2016.
