If you're a regular "Wedge Issues" listener, you know it's a podcast about state government and politics in Wisconsin — except for when it's about something else we feel like discussing.
This week is one of those "something else" weeks.
New York Times opinion columnist Farhad Manjoo was in Madison last month for the Cap Times Idea Fest, where they spoke on a panel about media credibility. After the panel discussion, Manjoo joined Jessie to talk about how they decide what to write about, what they've learned from having phone conversations with readers and why mocking vegans might not be the best use of our time.
You can read coverage of the Cap Times Idea Fest panel about media credibility, featuring Manjoo, here. And you can find Manjoo's New York Times column here.
