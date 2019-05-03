The political scientist Kathy Cramer spent years crisscrossing Wisconsin, chatting up church groups, retirees at coffeeshops and diners, and others to learn about their political beliefs, attitudes, and fears.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison professor compiled what she found about the political and economic climate of rural Wisconsin in her book "The Politics of Resentment." That book became highly scrutinized in the wake of the 2016 election for its cataloging of the acute feelings of anger felt by rural Wisconsinites toward those who lived in cities, and a sense of having been ignored and left behind.
On today's episode of Wedge Issues, we're bringing you a conversation Cap Times Opinions Editor Jessie Opoien had with Cramer at a Cap Times Talk in early 2018. The talk explored Cramer's experiences writing the book, the how politicians have capitalized on the sense of resentment expressed by rural Wisconsinites, and what can be done to help build bridges between polarized groups in the state.
Since the 2018 Cap Times Talk, Kathy Cramer has also become involved in a project called the Local Voices Network. You can learn more about the project here.
