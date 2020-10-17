Wedge Issues: Elizabeth Warren is 'all in' for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Holding a campaign rally during a pandemic is a bit of a challenge — but nevertheless, Elizabeth Warren persisted, on the trail in Wisconsin for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The Massachusetts senator and former presidential candidate held a drive-in rally in Madison, where speeches were given through masks and applause was replaced with honks.

Warren spoke with Cap Times opinion editor Jessie Opoien and political reporter Briana Reilly after the event.

