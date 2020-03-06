Wedge Issues: David Plouffe and 'A Citizen's Guide to Beating Donald Trump'

What will it will take for Democrats to defeat Donald Trump in November? It’s up to individual Democrats, argues former Barack Obama campaign manager David Plouffe. Plouffe joins Wedge Issues host and Cap Times opinion editor Jessie Opoien this week to discuss "A Citizen’s Guide to Beating Donald Trump,” which he’ll talk more about at the Madison Central Library at 7 p.m. on March 11.

You can read Jessie's column about the book here.

