You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wedge Issues: David Plouffe and 'A Citizen's Guide to Beating Donald Trump'
exclusive top story

Wedge Issues: David Plouffe and 'A Citizen's Guide to Beating Donald Trump'

{{featured_button_text}}
David Plouffe (copy)
Dale Ramos

What will it will take for Democrats to defeat Donald Trump in November? It’s up to individual Democrats, argues former Barack Obama campaign manager David Plouffe. Plouffe joins Wedge Issues host and Cap Times opinion editor Jessie Opoien this week to discuss "A Citizen’s Guide to Beating Donald Trump,” which he’ll talk more about at the Madison Central Library at 7 p.m. on March 11.

You can read Jessie's column about the book here.

Be sure to check out other Cap Times podcasts, including The Corner Table, MadsplainersThe Cost of Opportunity and Cap Times Talks

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Jessie Opoien

Jessie Opoien covers state government and politics for the Capital Times. She joined the Cap Times in 2013 and has also covered Madison life, race relations, culture and music. She has also covered education and politics for the Oshkosh Northwestern.

Campus ConnectionEmailTwitter

Get the Cap Times app for your smartphone

Click here for the iPhone version

Click here for the Android version

Get news alerts delivered to your inbox.

Cap Times Headlines Sent each morning at 6

Cap Times Opinion Sent each morning at 11

Cap Times Recap "In Case You Missed It" Sent each afternoon at 5

 Madison.com Features Sent each morning at 6

 Madison.com Food & Drink Sent each Thursday morning at 11

 Madison.com Movies Sent each Friday morning at 9


Email:


First Name:


Last Name:


 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessie Opoien is the Capital Times' opinion editor. She joined the Cap Times in 2013, covering state government and politics for the bulk of her time as a reporter. She has also covered music, culture and education in Madison and Oshkosh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics