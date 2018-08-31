Cap Times reporter Katelyn Ferral traveled to three Wisconsin communities earlier this month to hear from Christian voters about how their faith influences their political beliefs.
Of those who claim a religion in Wisconsin, 70 percent are Christians, including 25 percent who are Catholic, 18 percent who are mainline Protestant, 22 percent who are evangelical, and 4 percent who are historically black Protestants, which include the Missionary Baptists and African Methodist Episcopal denominations.
Ferral spoke with Latino Catholics in Green Bay, faith leaders in some of the oldest predominantly black churches in Racine, and leaders and churchgoers from St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, part of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod (WELS),
She joined Wedge Issues host Jessie Opoien in the studio this week to share what she learned from her conversations.
Opoien and Ferral visited communities outside Dane County in August to speak with voters about their backgrounds, worries and priorities in advance of the Nov. 6 election.
