As the director of the Marquette University Law School poll, veteran pollster Charles Franklin is a frequent source for journalists and a a frequent source of elation and frustration for campaigns. 

Throughout election seasons, the Marquette poll offers glimpses of public opinion among the Wisconsin electorate. Franklin joined Cap Times reporter Jessie Opoien this week to talk about his early interest in social science, how he chooses topics for the Marquette poll, what pollsters missed in 2016, what he loves about Twitter and why he doesn't vote. 

