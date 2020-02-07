Wedge Issues: Can we stay out 'til dawn at the DNC?

Cap Times political reporter Briana Reilly joins Wedge Issues host and Cap Times opinion editor Jessie Opoien to catch up on what's happening in state government this week — from agricultural initiatives to the state Supreme Court primary to regulating what times bars must close during the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee this summer.
You have free articles remaining.
You can read recent coverage of these stories here:
Wisconsin Republicans hopeful about bill to set later bar time during Democratic convention
Assembly Republicans pledge to go 'bigger and bolder' in their plan to help Wisconsin farmers
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates trade attacks over corruption allegations
Gov. Tony Evers calls special session for lawmakers to take up his $8.6 million agriculture package
Be sure to check out other Cap Times podcasts, including The Corner Table, Madsplainers, The Cost of Opportunity and Cap Times Talks.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.