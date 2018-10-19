Caleb Frostman's victory in the June 12 special legislative election marked the first time a Democrat has been elected to represent Wisconsin's 1st State Sente District in more than 40 years — longer than Frostman himself has been alive.
Frostman, 33, most recently served as the executive director of the Door County Economic Development Corporation. He defeated state Rep. André Jacque, R-De Pere, in June, but the two will face off again on Nov. 6 to determine who will represent the district for the next four years. Democrats were energized by Frostman's win, which for them signaled a renewed sense of enthusiasm in Wisconsin — but Republicans argue the November electorate will differ from the voters who showed up in June, and the seat will return to Republican control.
As he campaigns throughout the district, which covers all of Door and Kewaunee counties and parts of Brown, Manitowoc, Calumet and Outagamie counties, Frostman has taken to sharing anecdotes from the trail on social media — including a set of answers to interview questions he'll never be asked. So on this week's episode of Wedge Issues, Cap Times reporter Jessie Opoien asked him those questions, along with a few others.
You can read the Cap Times' previous coverage of Frostman's campaign here:
