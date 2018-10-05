Born and raised in Janesville, Bryan Steil is an attorney for manufacturing companies, a University of Wisconsin System Regent and a former aide to House Speaker Paul Ryan. He's also vying for a chance to represent the congressional district that has sent Ryan to Washington for the last 20 years.
Steil, 37, cleared the Republican field when he launched his candidacy shortly after Ryan announced his retirement. He faces Democratic candidate Randy Bryce on the Nov. 6 ballot. While the district leans Republican, Steil sees the race as an uphill battle as he expects to be outraised and outspent. But when he's asked about a perceived "blue wave," he says that's "all the more reason to run."
Steil spoke with Cap Times reporter Jessie Opoien about his campaign and a few of his favorite things about living in Wisconsin.
You can read the Cap Times' previous coverage of Steil's campaign here:
