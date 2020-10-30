Wedge Issues: Brian Reisinger on the past and future of Wisconsin's conservative movement

After working on two of Wisconsin’s most high-profile Republican campaigns in 2016 and 2018, conservative operative Brian Reisinger is taking a break from the trail this year — but he’s definitely not out of the game. Reisinger, a former journalist, has been writing about Wisconsin’s conservative movement for publications like The National Review.

Reisinger spoke with Cap Times opinion editor Jessie Opoien about what he’s learned, and what he’s observing from this year’s election.

