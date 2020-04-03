Wedge Issues Bonus Episode: Staying fit and positive while social distancing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

In this bonus episode, we forget about politics for a bit and talk to Lisa Feran, a personal trainer and small business owner who has gotten creative, using Facebook to connect with her clients, about how to stay healthy and positive while social distancing.

You can read more Cap Times coverage of the coronavirus in Wisconsin here.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.