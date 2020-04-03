Wedge Issues Bonus Episode: Staying fit and positive while social distancing

In this bonus episode, we forget about politics for a bit and talk to Lisa Feran, a personal trainer and small business owner who has gotten creative, using Facebook to connect with her clients, about how to stay healthy and positive while social distancing.
You can read more Cap Times coverage of the coronavirus in Wisconsin here.
Be sure to check out other Cap Times podcasts, including The Corner Table, Madsplainers, The Cost of Opportunity and Cap Times Talks.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.