State Rep. Dana Wachs, D-Eau Claire, was one of nine Democrats running in the party's gubernatorial primary when he ended his campaign in June and endorsed the eventual nominee, Tony Evers.
Since then, he's been alternating between spending time back at home and hitting the trail to campaign for the Democratic ticket. On a recent trip to Madison, he stopped by the Cap Times office to talk about life after the campaign.
Elected to the state Assembly in 2012, Wachs has spent three decades as a trial attorney and served for three years on the Eau Claire City Council. He gave up his Assembly seat to run for governor.
You can read previous Cap Times coverage of Wachs here:
Subscribe to Wedge Issues on iTunes, Stitcher, or anywhere else you find podcasts. The RSS feed is here.
Be sure to check out other Cap Times podcasts, including The Corner Table, Madsplainers, The Cost of Opportunity and Cap Times Talks.