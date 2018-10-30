Try 1 month for 99¢
ASSEMBLY
Rep. Dana Wachs in the Assembly chamber at the State Capitol in Madison on Thursday, November 9, 2017.

State Rep. Dana Wachs, D-Eau Claire, was one of nine Democrats running in the party's gubernatorial primary when he ended his campaign in June and endorsed the eventual nominee, Tony Evers. 

Since then, he's been alternating between spending time back at home and hitting the trail to campaign for the Democratic ticket. On a recent trip to Madison, he stopped by the Cap Times office to talk about life after the campaign.

Elected to the state Assembly in 2012, Wachs has spent three decades as a trial attorney and served for three years on the Eau Claire City Council. He gave up his Assembly seat to run for governor. 

