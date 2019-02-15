Try 1 month for 99¢
Wisconsin lawmakers spent Tuesday and Wednesday embroiled in a debate over how to commemorate Black History Month — specifically, whether to include former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick on a list of African-Americans being honored by the Legislature.

It's not the first time they've disagreed about how to commemorate the month.

Cap Times reporters Jessie Opoien and Erik Lorenzsonn sat down to recap the week in the Capitol, including the Black History Month debate and a pair of dueling income tax cut proposals. They also discussed Jessie's recent cover story on Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, the first African-American to represent Dane County in the Legislature. 

You can read previous Cap Times coverage of Black History Month, Stubbs and the tax debate here:

