Wisconsin lawmakers spent Tuesday and Wednesday embroiled in a debate over how to commemorate Black History Month — specifically, whether to include former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick on a list of African-Americans being honored by the Legislature.
It's not the first time they've disagreed about how to commemorate the month.
Cap Times reporters Jessie Opoien and Erik Lorenzsonn sat down to recap the week in the Capitol, including the Black History Month debate and a pair of dueling income tax cut proposals. They also discussed Jessie's recent cover story on Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, the first African-American to represent Dane County in the Legislature.
You can read previous Cap Times coverage of Black History Month, Stubbs and the tax debate here:
The first: Rep. Shelia Stubbs hopes to create pathways for people of color
Wisconsin Republicans reject second effort to include Colin Kaepernick in Black History Month resolution
Wisconsin Democrats reverse course on Kaepernick compromise in Black History Month resolution
Wisconsin Assembly approves GOP tax cut proposal, Evers 'hopeful' for compromise
Wisconsin lawmakers clash over inclusion of Colin Kaepernick in Black History Month resolution
Wisconsin's dueling tax cut plans: where are we now and how much does each really cost?
Evers, Barnes join Legislative Black Caucus to kick off Black History Month
Subscribe to Wedge Issues on iTunes, Stitcher, or anywhere else you find podcasts. The RSS feed is here.
Be sure to check out other Cap Times podcasts, including The Corner Table, Madsplainers, The Cost of Opportunity and Cap Times Talks.